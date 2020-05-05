The Golf Show: Padraig Harrington and Georgia Hall among guests

Padraig Harrington features on The Golf Show this week

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and former major champion Georgia Hall are among this week’s guests on The Golf Show, live on Sky Sports.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Harrington will join host Sarah Stirk to discuss the latest on the 2020 Ryder Cup and whether the biennial contest will go ahead as planned at Whistling Straits, plus discuss how he has been keeping busy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hall will offer the view from the women's game, with Trish Johnson and Jamie Spence also looking at how the LPGA Tour has dealt with the outbreak and what the future could hold for the Ladies European Tour.

Hall won the Women's British Open in 2018

There's reaction from the USA to the news that Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will be involved in a charity skins game next month, live on Sky Sports, as well as a round-up of what golfers have been up to on social media during the sporting lockdown.

We also hear the thoughts of world No 2 Jon Rahm on the possibility of a Ryder Cup without fans, plus Nicolas Colsaerts reveals what it's like to represent Team Europe as a Ryder Cup rookie.

The Golf Show Live on

There's a quick look back at the recent #WatchalongwithRory, where McIlroy explained how he continues to stay motivated and develop as player, while you can get involved with the show by using #SkyGolfShow on Twitter.

Watch The Golf Show every Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Golf!