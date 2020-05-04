Rory McIlroy stars in Driving Relief exhibition match later this month

Rory McIlroy is the star draw for the charity match

Rory McIlroy will headline a fundraising skins match on May 17 as he takes part in TaylorMade Driving Relief at the historic Seminole Golf Club in Florida.

The exhibition match, co-sanctioned by Sky Sports, Golf Channel and the PGA Tour, features McIlroy taking on Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a match that will raise millions for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation.

Dustin Johnson also features in the Florida fundraiser

The quartet will feature in televised golf for the first time since professional golf came to a standstill after just one round of The Players Championship in March, and organisers have insisted that strict social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

"The competition will follow strict CDC social distancing guidelines, local mandates and will utilise appropriate testing measures to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew and others on site," a statement confirmed.

"TaylorMade Driving Relief, centred around a $3m charity skins match supported by UnitedHealth Group to raise money and awareness for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation, two organisations helping to lead COVID-19 relief efforts.

"Additionally, Farmers Insurance has pledged $1m to back a birdies-and-eagle pool to benefit Off Their Plate, a charitable organisation helping COVID-19 healthcare workers and impacted frontline shift employees.

"Building upon this initial fundraising of $4m, PGA Tour Charities will announce a Text-To-Donate activation and online donation platform powered by GoFundMe to allow viewers to make additional contributions and raise funds for COVID-19 relief."

McIlroy added: "It's been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm excited and thankful to TaylorMade and UnitedHealth Group for making this event possible and providing us with the opportunity to show our support of those on the frontlines.

Rickie Fowler is also playing, with Matthew Wolff completing the quartet

"I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "We are excited about the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event.

"With four of the PGA TOUR's top stars in Rory, Rickie, Dustin and Matthew of Team TaylorMade participating and UnitedHealth Group serving as the foundation of charitable giving, and Farmers Insurance providing an additional bonus pool, golf fans around the world can look forward to a unique, interactive and entertaining event that will help those in need."