Ryder Cup: Padraig Harrington names Luke Donald as vice-captain by accident!

1:34 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington accidentally revealed one of his vice-captains live on The Golf Show! Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington accidentally revealed one of his vice-captains live on The Golf Show!

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington was left embarrassed after accidentally revealing one of his vice-captains for the 2020 contest live on The Golf Show.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Harrington joined Sarah Stirk and Jamie Spence to discuss the possibility of the biennial contest going ahead without fans and about how the qualification campaign could look, as well as to explain how he is continuing to prepare for the event going ahead in September.

The Irishman spoke about the people he has been in contact with about the contest in recent days, when he mistakenly mentioned 'Luke', referencing Luke Donald, as one of his assistants for Whistling Straits.

Harrington quickly tried to correct himself before joining the rest of the panel in laughter, with the three-time major champion adding: "That's not to be announced yet!"

Donald has never finished on a losing side at a Ryder Cup, playing on winning teams in all four appearances for Team Europe before being alongside Harrington as part of Thomas Bjorn's backroom team in 2018.

Harrington and Donald were part of the same team in 2004, 2006 and in 2010

Robert Karlsson had already been confirmed as one of Harrington's vice-captains, following on from the role he had at Le Golf National, with more to be announced in the coming months.

Click on the video above to see Harrington's vice-captain slip!