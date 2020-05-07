Golf trick-shots of the week: Best efforts from social media

0:52 We take a look at the best golfing trick-shots of the week, featuring Jenga, moving objects and much more! We take a look at the best golfing trick-shots of the week, featuring Jenga, moving objects and much more!

Golfing keepy-ups, chipping food and holing two balls at the same time all feature in golf's best trick-shots of the week from social media!

With golf courses still shut across large parts of the globe and the professional game a long way from returning, players are having to come up with new ways to work on their skills.

Amateurs and golfing tricksters have been making the most of their limited surroundings to create their own moments of golfing magic from home, producing plenty of special shots in the process!

From hitting into moving options, to finding tiny targets via walls and ceilings, we've trawled through social media to see some of the best golf shots players have been coming up with in lockdown.

Can you play Jenga using a golf ball? What works well for an indoor golf challenge? Click on the video above to see golf's trick-shots of the week!