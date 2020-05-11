Coronavirus: Is it right for golf courses in England to reopen?

Golf courses in England can reopen from Wednesday under new government guidelines, but has the correct decision been made?

The UK Government named golf as one of the outdoor sports permitted in England as part of unlimited exercising from Wednesday, providing social distancing was still enforced.

All courses are subject to the return-to-golf protocols laid out by the R&A last week, with the public only allowed to play alone or in a two-ball with another member of their household.

The regulations are different in England to the rest of the UK, with courses in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales remaining closed until further notice due to their different approach in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in those countries.

There has been a mixed reaction on the decision to reopen courses and many have questioned why golf can be played in England and not the rest of the UK, with others unsure why the guidelines of being able to meet someone outside your household in a public place doesn't currently apply to golf.

