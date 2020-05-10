Sky Sports Golf this week: Rory McIlroy's live return and more

Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy will be part of a live charity match on Sunday

Rory McIlroy's return to live televised golf, one of the most dramatic finishes in Solheim Cup history and major success for Tiger Woods all feature in another bumper week on Sky Sports Golf.

McIlroy teams up with Dustin Johnson to play in a skins game against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Woolf at Seminole Golf Club, with the match raising money for Covid-19 charities.

As well as full coverage from Florida, we continue our delve into the golfing archives to look back at some of the greatest Sundays in golfing history, with every day being dedicated to a different tour, tournament or era of golf.

Here's a look at what's coming up over the next few days (week beginning Monday, May 11)…

MONDAY

The week begins with a day dedicated to Team Europe's most recent Solheim Cup success, with extended highlights of the first four sessions before the 2019 Sunday singles is repeated - in full - from midday.

Catriona Matthew captained Team Europe to a 14.5-13.5 success at Gleneagles

A two-hour documentary - The Greatest Solheim - speaks to key players from Europe's dramatic win at Gleneagles at 9pm, while there's also another chance to see "Hall or Nothing: Georgia's Story".

TUESDAY

The Golf Show brings you a weekly look at the latest news from the golfing world at 2pm, including all the build-up to the charity skins game and interviews with a number of players.

Sky Sports' viewers have selected the evening schedule via the #SkyChooseday vote, with the final day one of Tiger Woods' four PGA Championship victories being shown in its entirety.

WEDNESDAY

Bernd Wiesberger's thrilling victory at last year's Italian Open is part of a full day focusing on the Rolex Series event, with the final round of the Austrian's win being shown from 6.30am.

Highlights from several recent editions of the event are being shown throughout the day, before the evening switches to the 2017 contest and Tyrrell Hatton's triumph in Milan.

THURSDAY

We spend the day back in 2016 and revisiting three of the big finishes for British players on the PGA Tour, starting with Russell Knox's Travelers Championship win from 6am.

There are extended highlights of McIlroy's win at the Deutsche Bank Championship from the same year, ahead of a full repeat of the Northern Irishman's Tour Championship win at 2pm.

McIlroy is a two-time winner of the FedExCup

FRIDAY

On the day when the second round of this year's PGA Championship should have been taking place, we start the morning by heading back to 2008 and Padraig Harrington's win of the Wanamaker Trophy.

There's highlights of Koepka's back-to-back victories of the event during the evening, while the full final day of Tiger Woods' win in 2000 - part of the infamous "Tiger Slam" - is repeated from midday.

SATURDAY

We kick off the weekend with full coverage from the final round of last year's Open Championship, with every moment from the opening tee shot to Shane Lowry's winning putt shown from 11am.

Lowry played alongside Tommy Fleetwood on the final day at Royal Portrush

There's extended highlights from the first three days available before the Sunday repeat, with a special documentary 'The Clara Jug - Shane Lowry' on at 11am to reflect on his victory.

SUNDAY

Full coverage of the TaylorMade Driving Relief begins at 7pm and marks the first live televised golf since the opening round of The Players on March 12, covering all 18 holes of the charity skins game.

Prior to the star-studded event, there's a throwback to another special Ryder Cup Sunday, with the final day of Europe's record-breaking victory in 2004 being repeated, in full, from 10am.