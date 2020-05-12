Korea's KLPGA Championship to be first professional golf since March

Sei Young Kim headlines the field at the KLPGA Championship

Professional golf will return on Thursday, with three of the world’s top 10 set to feature at the KPLGA Championship in South Korea.

This week's event at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, just north of Seoul, is the first professional golf to be played worldwide since March 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) is the third professional sport organisation to start or resume its sporting season behind closed doors, following on from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) and the Korea Professional Football League (K League).

Banners depicting spectators have been used in the stands at other sports

Players will have their temperatures taken before entering the course and will be required to complete questionnaires about whether they've experienced coronavirus symptoms before competing, with the tournament taking place without spectators.

The tournament is also the first to be played on the KLPGA since the season-opening Hyosung Championship in Vietnam last December and the first to take place on South Korean soil in 2020.

World No 3 Sung Hyun Park is the highest-ranked player in the 150-strong field, where the purse is three billion won (£1,985,000) and 220 million won (£145,600) is awarded to the winner.

Ten-time LPGA Tour winner Sei Young Kim and reigning US Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 both feature, while former major winner Hyo Koo Kim and Ha Na Jang are also in action.

Lee6 makes her first competitive start since the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open in February

The LPGA Tour isn't due to resume until the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from July 15-18, with the next Ladies European Tour event currently the Mediterranean Ladies Open from July 16-19.