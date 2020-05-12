Vijay Singh: Korn Ferry Tour pro Brady Schnell apologises for slur against former world No 1

2:21 The Golf Show panel debate the rights and wrongs of Vijay Singh's decision to enter a Korn Ferry Tour event, which prompted one pro to label the Fijian 'a piece of trash' The Golf Show panel debate the rights and wrongs of Vijay Singh's decision to enter a Korn Ferry Tour event, which prompted one pro to label the Fijian 'a piece of trash'

A professional on the Korn Ferry Tour has apologised for hitting out at Vijay Singh in a series of furious tweets in which he called the Fijian "a turd" and "a piece of trash".

Brady Schnell vented his anger on social media following former world No 1 Singh's decision to enter the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, the first scheduled event on the PGA Tour's feeder circuit after the coronavirus shutdown.

Singh, who resides close to Sawgrass near Jacksonville, has the right to enter the event as a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, and the 57-year-old is keen to sharpen his competitive game before the PGA Tour Champions returns at the end of August.

Singh was called 'selfish' by a KFT pro

Schnell had no qualms about airing his dismay that Singh, who has amassed over $70m in career earnings, would take a place in the field ahead of any number of players who may be struggling to pay the bills.

His opening gambit read: "Hey @VijaySinghGolf you are a true piece of trash if you except (sic) money playing in a Korn Ferry Tour event and I'll say it right to your face.

Schnell went on to describe Singh as "selfish" before adding: "Do you know how much those points and money could do for a young kid? He's a complete turd for playing. He's got his money and he's got his career. Just wait another month and roll with your senior friends."

But the abusive posts were later deleted by Schnell, who then tweeted: "Yesterday I said some disrespectful things towards @VijaySinghGolf and for that I am truly sorry.

"A different approach should have been taken in order to get my point across. I will learn from this and be better! I'm looking forward to getting back to work and playing some golf."

Brady Schnell apologised for his Twitter rant against Singh

Singh has been widely criticised for his decision to take a spot in the field, although he has received support from fellow Masters champion Phil Mickelson despite the pair not being on the best of terms.

Mickelson wrote: "It's no secret VJ and I aren't close, but I'd like to say on his behalf that in addition to being a member of the HofF, he's a big part of the PGA Tour's success which financially subsidizes, and always has, the KFT. He has earned the right to play when and where he wants."