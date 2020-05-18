Sky Sports Golf TV guide: European Tour, PGA Tour, Ryder Cup and more

Two of Justin Rose's most memorable victories are being repeated this week on Sky Sports Golf

English success on the European Tour, PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, as well as past European Ryder Cup glory, all feature in another bumper week of memories on Sky Sports Golf.

With us still being a few weeks away from regular live golf returning to our screens, we continue to trawl through golf's back catalogue to relive some of the sport's greatest moments.

Every day is dedicated to something different, including plenty of the final-round repeats, while The Golf Show will bring you the latest news from the golfing world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's a look at what not to miss over the coming days (week beginning Monday, May 18)…

Monday

We begin the week by looking back at Sunday's TaylorMade Driving Relief and the first live televised golf back on our screens for more than two months.

As well as a full repeat of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson teaming up with Rickie Fowler and Matt Wolff, at both 9am and 7pm, the afternoon revisits the final round of the 2019 ANA Inspiration.

Tuesday

Andrew "Beef" Johnston, Dame Laura Davies and Rich Beem are among the guests on this week's Golf Show, live every Tuesday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports News.

There's also a chance to look back at Charley Hull's breakthrough win on the PGA Tour, with the full final day from the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship on throughout the evening.

Wednesday

The day is dedicated in its entirety to the Turkish Airlines Open, with highlights from several of the final rounds of the Rolex Series event being shown over the course of the day.

Two of the most memorable finishes will be repeated in full, with Justin Rose's dramatic victory from 2017 on from 9.30am before last year's incredible floodlit play-off involving Tyrrell Hatton is available at 4pm.

Hatton was part of a remarkable six-man play-off in Antalya

Thursday

English success on the PGA Tour is the focus of Thursday's schedule, with the final round of three English victories being shown in full over the day.

Paul Casey's Valspar Championship glory in 2018 is on from 6am before a repeat of Ian Poulter's dramatic Houston Open win at 11am, with Rose's triumph at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open then on from 4pm.

Rose ended the week on 21 under to take home the trophy at Torrey Pines

Friday

We round off the working week with another day devoted to the PGA Championship, with three of Tiger Woods' four Wanamaker Trophy wins being revisited.

As well as highlights of his second major title in the 1999 contest, there's full repeats of both his win from 2006 at 10.30am and his successful title defence a year later from 4pm.

Woods and Brooks Koepka are the only two back-to-back winners of the PGA Championship thjs century

Saturday

We're delving deep into the Open Championship archives to relive how some of golf's greatest names got to lift the Claret Jug, with Official Films and documentaries throughout Saturday.

McIlroy's Open win in 2014 and Darren Clarke's breakthrough major success in 2011 are among those covered, with Padraig Harrington and Phil Mickelson featuring in the schedule.

Sunday

Every Sunday during the Covid-19 pandemic has focused on European Ryder Cup success and this week is no different, showing the full final day from their victory in 2006.

Before the Sunday singles from that special week at the K Club are shown at 9.30am, the early part of the morning offers another chance to revisit how the 2004 Ryder Cup was won.