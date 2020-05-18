Putting tips: Luke Donald, Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau provide advice

3:50 Bryson DeChambeau, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood offer a series of drills that can be used to achieve more success on the greens Bryson DeChambeau, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood offer a series of drills that can be used to achieve more success on the greens

Bryson DeChambeau, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood are among the golfers to have visited the Sky Zone to offer their hints and tips on how to improve your putting.

The world's top players regularly come into our purpose-built studio on the range to discuss the mechanics of their swing and explain how they work on their game, as well as to share advice to pass onto amateurs watching the coverage on Sky Sports Golf.

With the Zen Green also there to allow players to demonstrate breaking putts and a whole lot more, we've gone through the Sky Sports archives to look back at the best of the putting advice given.

DeChambeau gave a remarkable masterclass on the scientific approach he takes to putting during an extended putting session with David Livingstone ahead of the 2018 Players Championship, while Westwood shared the routine he goes through on the greens to better his chance of holing a putt.

Donald talked about the importance of solid contact when judging the speed and line of a putt, while further putting guidance from the likes of Matt Wallace and Francesco Molinari is available to watch on YouTube!

Click on the video above to see some of the best putting tips! The full version is also available on YouTube!