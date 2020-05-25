Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup Watchalongs: What to watch on Sky Sports Golf

Europe's 2010 Ryder Cup win will feature in live Watchalong this Sunday

Special Watchalongs of two memorable European victories, a busy edition of The Golf Show and a host of final-round thrillers all feature on Sky Sports Golf this week.

Catriona Matthew will be among the special guests in a live Watchalong of Europe's 2019 Solheim Cup success on Monday afternoon, while Colin Montgomerie and Graeme McDowell headline a Watchalong of Europe's 2010 Ryder Cup victory on Sunday.

There's also a whole host of special moments from the golfing archives, with each day dedicated to something different and a number of iconic wins being repeated in their entirety!

Europe claimed a narrow Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles after a remarkable final day

Here's a look at what's coming up over the next few days (week beginning May 25)…

MONDAY

The week kicks off by remembering Europe's most recent Solheim Cup success, with the Sunday singles repeated - in full - from 10am.

Captain Catriona Matthew and members of her winning team will then be among the special guests in a live Watchalong from 3pm, sharing their thoughts over the closing two hours of Europe's dramatic victory.

TUESDAY

Lee Westwood and Thomas Bjorn are among the guests on the latest edition of The Golf Show, bringing you the latest news from the golfing world from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports News.

The evening then heads back to 2009 and the final round of the Irish Open, the winner of the #SkyChooseday vote, with full coverage of Shane Lowry's remarkable victory while still an amateur.

WEDNESDAY

The day is dedicated to the Nedbank Golf Challenge, with the final rounds from the last two editions of the Rolex Series event repeated in full.

Lee Westwood's 2018 success starts at 6.30am, while Tommy Fleetwood's dramatic victory is repeated from 12.30pm. The evening also has a new show devoted to the European Tour's 14-Club challenge, featuring the funniest moments caught on camera.

THURSDAY

The Wells Fargo Championship takes centre stage, with Tiger Woods' 2007 victory and Jason Day's last worldwide title in 2018 among the highlights featuring on the schedule.

Jason Day has since dropped outside the world's top 50

There's also another chance to look back at Rory McIlroy's breakthrough PGA Tour win, with full coverage of the 2010 final day being repeated from midday.

FRIDAY

Brooks Koepka's successful title defence of the PGA Championship last year is revisited, with the final round shown in full from 6.30am, before extended highlights from McIlroy winning the Wanamaker Trophy for a second time back in 2014.

The evening is filled with highlights from other past editions of the PGA Championship, with Phil Mickelson's 2005 win and Woods' triumph a year later among those covered.

SATURDAY

The Ryder Cup weekend kicks off with a full day celebrating Europe's most recent triumph in the biennial contest, with the Sunday singles from 2018 being repeated from 8am.

Thomas Born guided Europe to a convincing victory at Le Golf National

Extended highlights and a behind-the-scenes documentary, One Family: 2018 Ryder Cup, also feature, while there's another opportunity to see the 'Perfection in Paris' special about the win.

SUNDAY

We continue our theme of round off the week with European Ryder Cup success, with a full repeat of a thrilling final day in 2010 getting underway at 10am.

Captain Colin Montgomerie and Graeme McDowell, who scored the winning point Team Europe, will be among the guests for a special live Watchalong from 4pm, giving added insight during the final two hours of coverage.