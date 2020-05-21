Adam Scott expresses doubts over PGA Tour health and safety plan

Adam Scott has announced he will not be rushing back to compete on the PGA Tour until he is satisfied it will be safe to do so.

Scott intends to remain at home in Queensland for at least six weeks after the resumption of PGA Tour action next month, and he will then consider his options if safety precautions are tightened.

Adam Scott is not satisfied the health and safety plans are tight enough

The Australian's view echo those of Lee Westwood, who said earlier this week that he was reluctant to travel to the United States and ruled himself out of an early return to PGA Tour competition.

Players who have not been residing in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns face a lengthy and rigorous process of quarantining and testing if they want to return to the PGA Tour, but Scott claimed the health and safety regulations are not rigorous enough.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"They are being fairly thorough, but my initial reaction was I was surprised it wasn't tighter than it is," Scott told the Australian Associated Press. "What concerns me is dialogue that the PGA Tour is hopeful of returning one or two-hour test. You'd want that in place before competing.

"The other concern is it seems an asymptomatic person could operate within a tournament. If they're not showing symptoms and I somehow picked it up inside the course and I'm disqualified I'm now self-isolating for two weeks. I'd be annoyed if that happened.

Scott hopes to return in Memphis in late July

"I thought you'd start quite tight and loosen those protocols to normal if appropriate."

Scott has pencilled in the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational at the end of July as his proposed return date, a plan which would give him only one tournament before the following week's PGA Championship in San Francisco.

"I'm definitely going to sit out and see how the first few weeks of the PGA Tour pan out and if things are progressing well, playing Memphis the week before the PGA is a thought," added Scott, who would consider remaining in the US until after the US Open in September.