European Tour's 2020 schedule: Revised dates, events, venues

A look at the revised dates, venues and tournament schedule for the remainder of the 2020 European Tour season.

Revised 2020 schedule (as of May 28)

UK Swing

July 22-25 (Wednesday to Saturday) - Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood - Close House Golf Club, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

July 30- August 2 - English Open - Marriott Forest of Arden, Birmingham, England

August 6-9 - English Championship - Marriott Hanbury Manor, Hertfordshire, England

August 13-16 - Celtic Classic - The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

Celtic Manor will be the venue for two consecutive events, a decade on from hosting the 2010 Ryder Cup

August 20-23 - Wales Open - The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

August 27-30 - UK Championship - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Rolex Series

October 8-11 - Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

October 15-18 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, England

Danny Willett is defending champion at the BMW PGA Championship

December 3-6 - Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player - Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

December 10-13 - DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Details of subsequent tournaments on the European Tour from September through to November will be announced in the coming weeks.