European Tour's 2020 schedule: Revised dates, events, venues
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 28/05/20 2:29pm
A look at the revised dates, venues and tournament schedule for the remainder of the 2020 European Tour season.
Revised 2020 schedule (as of May 28)
UK Swing
July 22-25 (Wednesday to Saturday) - Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood - Close House Golf Club, Newcastle upon Tyne, England
July 30- August 2 - English Open - Marriott Forest of Arden, Birmingham, England
August 6-9 - English Championship - Marriott Hanbury Manor, Hertfordshire, England
August 13-16 - Celtic Classic - The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales
August 20-23 - Wales Open - The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales
August 27-30 - UK Championship - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
When will pro golf return?
A look at the earliest possible date for golf returning on each of the main professional tours.
Rolex Series
October 8-11 - Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
October 15-18 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, England
December 3-6 - Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player - Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
December 10-13 - DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Details of subsequent tournaments on the European Tour from September through to November will be announced in the coming weeks.