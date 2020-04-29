Next scheduled events for each professional golf tour worldwide...

With the professional golf schedule thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, we take a look at when you could see the world's best golfers back in competitive action.

Every Tour around the globe has come to a standstill and there will be no professional golf for the next few weeks at least, although various tournament organisers remain hopeful of going ahead in the near future.

Here's a look at when each Tour is scheduled to return (details correct as of April 29)...

Men:

Majors: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco - August 6-9

European Tour: British Masters, Close House, Northumberland - July 30-August 2

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Texas - June 11-14

Asian Tour: Shinhan Donghae Open - September 10-13

Sunshine Tour: Sunshine Tour Challenge - August 5-7

PGA Tour of Australasia: NT PGA Championship, Palmerston Golf Club, Australia - August 20-23

European Challenge Tour: Euram Bank Open, Austria - July 16-19

Korn Ferry Tour: Name TBD, TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley Course, Florida - June 11-14

Mackenzie Tour: Windsor Championship, Ambassador GC, Ontario - July 16-19

PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: Brazil event one - August 20-23

Senior Men

Majors: Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club - July 9-12

Staysure Tour: Farmoods European Legends Links Championship - Trevose G&CC, Padstow, England - June 19-21

PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge GC, Wisconsin - June 5-7

Ladies:

Majors: Evian Championship, France - August 6-9

Ladies European Tour: Mediterranean Ladies Open - July 16-19

Charley Hull could return on the LPGA Tour in Hawaii

LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Michigan - July 15-18

LET Access Series: Montauban Ladies Open, Golf de Montauban l´Estang, France - June 19-21

Symetra Tour: Island Resort Championship, Michigan - June 19-21