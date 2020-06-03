Golf News

PGA Tour confirms Muirfield Village to host back-to-back tournaments

Last Updated: 03/06/20 10:57am

Muirfield Village will host two PGA Tour events in July

The PGA Tour has announced that Muirfield Village will host back-to-back events to replace the cancelled John Deere Classic.

The Ohio-based venue will be the site of a new tournament from July 9-12, sponsored by Workday, ahead of the traditional Memorial Tournament being hosted there the following week.

The new tournament will be open to a full 156-player field and played without spectators, with the PGA Tour set to announce more information about the event over the coming days.

Tiger Woods is a five-time winner at Muirfield, where Jack Nicklaus hosts The Memorial

Consecutive events at the same venue limits travel for players, caddies and officials, as well as reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19, with the new tournament set to be fifth on the PGA Tour's revised 2020 schedule.

PGA Tour golf resumes for the first time in three months with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, with at least the first five events being played behind closed doors.

The John Deere Classic was cancelled last week due to state restrictions limiting the size of gatherings and the financial challenges of staging an event without fans, although will return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2021.

