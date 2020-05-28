PGA Tour's John Deere Classic cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Dylan Frittelli won the 2019 John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic has become the first event on the PGA Tour's revised schedule to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

The tournament had been scheduled at TPC Deere Run for July 9-12 and was set to be the fifth event back when the PGA Tour restarts next month, but an announcement on Thursday confirmed that it will not take place in 2020.

Restrictions in Illinois ban gatherings of more than 50 people and are expected to still remain in place in July, leaving tournament officials with little choice but to cancel, while the PGA Tour are looking to fill the vacant week with a new event.

Jordan Spieth won the event in 2013 and 2015

"Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic," said tournament director Clair Peterson.

"While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large."

This year's event was set to the 50th anniversary of the John Deere Classic, with the tournament originally scheduled to also be the first to potentially allow spectators back to attend.

Steve Stricker, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are among the event's former winners, while South Africa's Dylan Frittelli remains defending champion after a two-shot victory in 2019.

Eleven events have now been cancelled on the PGA Tour during the 2019-20 campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The season is set to resume - behind closed doors - with the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11-14.