European Tour players angered by decision to restart world rankings

Matt Fitzpatrick and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston were among the European Tour golfers to question the decision to resume the world rankings from next week.

An Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) announcement on Wednesday confirmed that the rankings would restart for tournaments being held the week ending June 14, having been frozen since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision coincides with the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour seasons getting back underway on June 11, although comes several weeks before the European Tour and many other men's professional tours can return to competitive action.

Players competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour or the Korn Ferry Challenge in the second tier next week will now be able to earn ranking points, with both Tours each having six events before the European Tour returns with the British Masters on July 22.

The PGA Tour of Australia's next event isn't until August 20 and the Asian Tour's next tournament is in September, while the Sunshine Tour in Africa has yet to set a return date, giving PGA Tour-based players considerable time to accumulate points before other golfers can even return to competing.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are currently the top two in the world rankings

Fitzpatrick - who is scheduled to tee it up at Colonial next week - described the move as "unfair", while Johnston called the decision "dumb" and a host of other players hit out at the timing of the rankings returning.

Completely dumb from @OWGRltd but anyway least golf is starting #stupid https://t.co/n9oB69wXTi — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) June 3, 2020

The current standings can be used as eligibility for the majors and World Golf Championships in 2020, with OWGR Board Chairman, Peter Dawson, stating that the "continued recognition of the frozen Ranking will help players globally".

Large numbers of golfers across the globe now risk losing points and falling down the rankings through no fault of their own, with many turning to social media to voice their frustrations.

Not the best move to make with most Tours still waiting to start up. I can't see the rush to get the movement going without being fair and transparent to all Professional players on Major Tours🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤯🤯🤔🤔⛳🏌️‍♂️ #golflife #BOOM #ComeOn @asiantourgolf @PGAofAustralia @PGATOUR 🙄🙄🙄 — Scott Hend (@hendygolf) June 3, 2020

Good example of how little regards some people have for other tours. Hopefully it will change, need a BIG player to come out and say something https://t.co/qB50IDfS5r — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) June 4, 2020

I believe the @OWGRltd should not restart as long as all the main Tours , like , Europe , Asia , South America , South Africa , Australia and USA are ready to restart. Can’t believe some guys around a table looked at each other and said , this is a good decision. — Mike Lorenzo-Vera (@MikeMlv) June 3, 2020

Agreed! Either all Tours are playing for points or none! https://t.co/DqqMUySvuh — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) June 3, 2020

Find this very disrespectful to all other tours around the world 🌎 https://t.co/IDAjlNSQdP — Brandon Stone (@BrandonMStone) June 3, 2020

