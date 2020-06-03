Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to resume as PGA Tour returns

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are currently the top two in the world rankings

The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) will be restarted this month to coincide with the PGA Tour’s return to tournament action.

The rankings were frozen in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and men's professional tournament golf being inactive worldwide, although will now work as normal for events taking place the week ending June 14.

The PGA Tour is resuming on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, the same date the Korn Ferry Tour restarts with the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, with ranking points now available for both events.

The PGA Tour's Players Championship was cancelled after the opening round on March 12

Major championships and professional tours have also agreed, wherever possible and appropriate, to base their qualification criteria for events on the ranking at the end of Week 11 - the final standings before golf's enforced stoppage - to help players unable to feature in tournaments at this stage.

OWGR Board Chairman, Peter Dawson, said "The upcoming resumption of play in the United States marks the welcome beginning of the recovery of elite men's golf from the effects of the pandemic.

"Many of our sport's top players will be competing and this merits today's announcement of the reactivation of the Ranking.

"The safeguards in the OWGR system alongside the continued recognition of the frozen Ranking will help players globally, and the Board will continue to monitor developments in these difficult times".

The Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings remain frozen, with the LPGA Tour not due to resume tournament golf until the end of July.