Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Tony Johnstone discusses his career on and off the course

Tony Johnstone gives us a candid insight into his golfing career, his battle to control his temper and what made him such a revered short-game player on this week's Sky Sports Golf podcast

The Zimbabwean was a mainstay on the European Tour for many years and landed six titles, including the flagship Volvo PGA Championship in 1992, while also earned 17 further victories on the Sunshine Tour.

Tony Johnstone is this week's special guest

Johnstone, now a regular fixture as a commentator for the European Tour and Sky Sports, was not a long hitter but became renowned for having one of the best short-games in the world, showing particular prowess with his bunker play.

But he also had to overcome a fearsome temper, and he also explains his emotions after being diagnosed with MS, a condition that he is now close to conquering.

The 64-year-old also found success on the European Senior Tour despite still feeling the nerves of competition, and he also recalls what it was like to play with the likes of Mark McNulty and three-time major champion Nick Price in the fledgling stages of their careers.

