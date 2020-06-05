Paul McGinley holes 20 putts in one minute from 'Peter Crouch range'

1:28 Paul McGinley set a new world record for the number of putts holed in one minute from a distance of two metres ... or the same height as Peter Crouch! Paul McGinley set a new world record for the number of putts holed in one minute from a distance of two metres ... or the same height as Peter Crouch!

Paul McGinley celebrated a new world record during the Paddy Power Golf Shootout after holing 20 putts in just one minute from two metres out.

With officials from Guinness World Records on hand to verify the attempt, McGinley rattled in putt after putt next to a life-sized cutout of former England striker Peter Crouch, who happens to be two metres tall - 6ft, 7ins in old money.

The bar had been set only moments earlier by Tommy Fleetwood as a star-studded field assembled for a series of entertaining challenges at Centurion Golf Club in Hemel Hempstead, with the celebrities including Harry Kane, Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff and Piers Morgan.

0:26 Andrew Flintoff enjoys a celebratory lap of honour after Piers Morgan falls off his chair during the Paddy Power Golf Shootout at Centurion Andrew Flintoff enjoys a celebratory lap of honour after Piers Morgan falls off his chair during the Paddy Power Golf Shootout at Centurion

But it was former Ryder Cup captain McGinley who stole the show in the quickfire putting challenge, the Sky Sports Golf pundit earning himself a place in the world record books before admitting on Twitter: "This was fun - it's a while since I've won something !!"

Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan proved adept at the golf pong challenge, although he was less successful with a sand wedge in hand as his bunker escape attempt resulted in a shank which came perilously close to injuring a cameraman.

0:23 Former England striker Peter Crouch is agonisingly close to a 'goal' at Centurion as his well-struck iron cannons off the post at the Paddy Power Golf Shootout Former England striker Peter Crouch is agonisingly close to a 'goal' at Centurion as his well-struck iron cannons off the post at the Paddy Power Golf Shootout

Morgan also provided much merriment when his efforts at sitting - and staying - on a chair went badly wrong, the subsequent tumble prompting a joyous, celebratory sprint around the tee box from playing partner Flintoff.

Crouch managed to hit the post in the goalscoring discipline, and he risked a back strain in the nearest-the-pin contest in which the competitors had to use a child's golf club.

0:18 Andrew 'Beef' Johnston channels his inner Padraig Harrington and nails a huge drive 'Happy Gilmore style' during the Paddy Power Golf Shootout Andrew 'Beef' Johnston channels his inner Padraig Harrington and nails a huge drive 'Happy Gilmore style' during the Paddy Power Golf Shootout

Fleetwood headlined a professional line-up that featured Ryder Cup skippers McGinley and Thomas Bjorn, with fan-favourite Andrew "Beef" Johnston and Ladies European Tour star Carly Booth also at Centurion.

It was Beef who channelled his inner Padraig Harrington and launched a huge drive down the middle in the Happy Gilmore challenge.