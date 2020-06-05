Chris Froome and Kevin Pietersen set for The Race - Wheels for Heroes, live on Sky Sports
Watch on Sunday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event, Action and Mix, also via a stream on the Sky Sports YouTube channel
Kevin Pietersen, Chris Froome, Ryan Giggs, Steph Houghton, and a wealth of other celebrities are coming together for The Race - Wheels for Heroes, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.
The quartet will be among those taking part in a virtual race using the Zwift app to help raise funds to provide new loan bikes for NHS workers to safely travel to work for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The competitors will all be tackling the same 22.9km 'Volcano climb' route and will be being chased by the four-time Tour de France champion Froome.
Froome will be last to start and will hunt the celebrities down as they try to reach the finish before anyone else.
This Sunday (7th of June @ 7:30pm UK time) on @SkySports I’ll be chasing down @KP24 @MelanieCmusic @ollymurs @flintoff11 @maroitoje @stephhoughton2 @WestwoodLee @TheRealKirstyG @DGoughie and Ryan Giggs on @gozwift— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 3, 2020
Can I catch them? #TheRace #WheelsForHeroes pic.twitter.com/lQ8DyJj4DN
Also taking part in the virtual race will be England rugby international Maro Itoje, Lee Westwood, Ryan Giggs, Darren Gough, Olly Murs, Kirsty Gallagher, Andrew Flintoff and Mel C of the Spice Girls.
Ahead of the race, the celebrities will each have taken a Functional Threshold Power [FTP] test to establish their handicap and resulting start times.
The programme on Sky Sports will be hosted by Laura Woods with live commentary of the race from Matt Stephens and Romesh Ranganathan.
"Froome is just going to have to sit and wait for about 10 or 15 minutes! He'll have to have a coffee or some food before being told that it's time to go," Pietersen said to Sky Sports.
"It's going to be full out effort from me, trying to catch everyone," Froome shared. "It's definitely an added incentive to make sure that I catch Kevin because I can't have him winning this event!"
Already the competitors have been sharing their excitement for race day on their social media channels.
"Can the oldest hang on in there? I would doubt it, but I'll try," Gough said on Twitter.
Pietersen has been keeping his followers up to date with his training, and as the organiser of the line-up, he'll have his eye on the prize or at least, the most respectable place possible.
View this post on Instagram
@skysports 730pm on Sunday, 7 June. @chrisfroome chasing us to see who the king of the bike during lockdown is. Who’s going to win???? @melaniecmusic @maroitoje @ollymurs @aflintoff11 @stephhoughton2 @gallacherkirsty @westwood_lee @darrengough44, Ryan Giggs. I stand a good chance!!!!!! #TheRace #WheelsForHeroes @gozwift @wattbike
