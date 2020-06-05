Watch all the Super Rugby Aotearoa live on Sky Sports!
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:05pm
Watch all the action live on Sky Sports as New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams battle it out in a new-look domestic competition.
The Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders will play each other over 10 weeks from June 13 in a tournament called Super Rugby Aotearoa.
Sky Sports will show every game live, kicking off with Highlanders vs the Chiefs from Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
With all the All Blacks stars on show, this tournament promises to bring the best from the Southern Hemisphere.
New Zealand Rugby are looking to make the game even more exciting for fans with some new innovations trialled, including replacements for sent-off players and Golden Point in extra-time.
The five teams will play each other home and away over 10 weeks, with two matches every weekend, with all matches being played in closed stadiums.
The points system remains the same the Super Rugby competition with four points awarded for a win, two points for a draw and bonus points are awarded for losing by seven points or less or by winning by three tries or more.
At the end of 10 rounds, the team on the most competition points will be crowned the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa champion.
Super Rugby Aotearoa fixtures
Week One:
13 June Highlanders v Chiefs, 6am, Sky Sports Action & Main Event
14 June Blues v Hurricanes, 4am, Sky Sports Action & Main Event
Week Two:
20 June Chiefs v Blues, 6am, TBC
21 June Hurricanes v Crusaders, 4am, TBC
Week Three:
27 June Blues v Highlanders, 6am, TBC
28 June Crusaders v Chiefs, 4am,TBC
Week Four:
4 July Highlanders v Crusaders, 6am, TBC
5 July Chiefs v Hurricanes, 4am, TBC
Week Five:
11 July Crusaders v Blues, 6am, TBC
12 July Hurricanes v Highlanders, 4am, TBC
Week Six:
18 July Hurricanes v Blues, 6am, TBC
19 July Chiefs v Highlanders, 4am, TBC
Week Seven:
25 July Crusaders v Hurricanes, 6am,TBC
26 July Blues v Chiefs, 4am,TBC
Week Eight:
1 August Chiefs v Crusaders, 6am, TBC
2 August Highlanders v Blues, 4am, TBC
Week Nine:
8 August Hurricanes v Chiefs, 6am, TBC
9 August Crusaders v Highlanders, 4am, TBC
Week Ten:
15 August Highlanders v Hurricanes, 6am, TBC
16 August Blues v Crusaders, 4am, TBC