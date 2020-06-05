Watch all the Super Rugby Aotearoa live on Sky Sports!

1:34 Super Rugby Aotearoa will be live on Sky Sports. The competition starts on Saturday, June 13 Super Rugby Aotearoa will be live on Sky Sports. The competition starts on Saturday, June 13

Watch all the action live on Sky Sports as New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams battle it out in a new-look domestic competition.

The Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders will play each other over 10 weeks from June 13 in a tournament called Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Sky Sports will show every game live, kicking off with Highlanders vs the Chiefs from Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

With all the All Blacks stars on show, this tournament promises to bring the best from the Southern Hemisphere.

Super Rugby Aotearoa live on Sky!

New Zealand Rugby are looking to make the game even more exciting for fans with some new innovations trialled, including replacements for sent-off players and Golden Point in extra-time.

The five teams will play each other home and away over 10 weeks, with two matches every weekend, with all matches being played in closed stadiums.

The points system remains the same the Super Rugby competition with four points awarded for a win, two points for a draw and bonus points are awarded for losing by seven points or less or by winning by three tries or more.

At the end of 10 rounds, the team on the most competition points will be crowned the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa champion.

If early starts are not your thing, don't worry as we have you covered with all games repeated again at 10am!

Super Rugby Aotearoa fixtures



Week One:

13 June Highlanders v Chiefs, 6am, Sky Sports Action & Main Event

14 June Blues v Hurricanes, 4am, Sky Sports Action & Main Event



Week Two:

20 June Chiefs v Blues, 6am, TBC

21 June Hurricanes v Crusaders, 4am, TBC



Week Three:

27 June Blues v Highlanders, 6am, TBC

28 June Crusaders v Chiefs, 4am,TBC



Week Four:

4 July Highlanders v Crusaders, 6am, TBC

5 July Chiefs v Hurricanes, 4am, TBC



Week Five:

11 July Crusaders v Blues, 6am, TBC

12 July Hurricanes v Highlanders, 4am, TBC



Week Six:

18 July Hurricanes v Blues, 6am, TBC

19 July Chiefs v Highlanders, 4am, TBC



Week Seven:

25 July Crusaders v Hurricanes, 6am,TBC

26 July Blues v Chiefs, 4am,TBC



Week Eight:

1 August Chiefs v Crusaders, 6am, TBC

2 August Highlanders v Blues, 4am, TBC

Week Nine:

8 August Hurricanes v Chiefs, 6am, TBC

9 August Crusaders v Highlanders, 4am, TBC

Week Ten:

15 August Highlanders v Hurricanes, 6am, TBC

16 August Blues v Crusaders, 4am, TBC