Premiership Rugby targeting August 15 return for completion of season

Premiership Rugby are planning for a mid-August restart

Premiership Rugby are targeting Saturday August 15 for the resumption of play for England's top division of professional rugby.

At a board meeting on Thursday night, the target restart date was agreed following the announcement earlier this week that Premiership clubs can return to training.

The campaign was suspended 'indefinitely' on April 8 following an initial five-week suspension but Premiership Rugby have consistently said the plan has been to complete the season.

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby said: "Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday August 15.

"We won't take risks with people's health, and rugby has unique challenges due to levels of proximity and impact, but with a number of clubs moving to Stage 1, it is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return. Bearing that in mind, we look forward to the restart of the season."

Saracens have been relegated to the Championship for breaches of the Premiership's £7m salary cap

The structure for the remainder of the 2019-20 season - for which the original date for the Premiership final was June 20 - will be released in due course.

Exeter Chiefs currently lead the Premiership after 13 rounds of fixtures played by 45 points, five ahead of second-placed Sale Sharks.

Divisions below the Premiership have finished for the season, meaning Newcastle will be promoted to the Premiership for the next campaign.

Leicester Tigers, Saracens, Sale, Gloucester, Wasps, Worcester and Harlequins are among the clubs which have announced 25 per cent salary cuts for players, to help ease the financial burden on clubs, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

World Rugby is considering moving the summer international tours to October and this season's Six Nations championship also needs to be completed after it was suspended in March with one round of matches left on the fixture list.