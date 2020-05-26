LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast - Henry Slade

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

On this week's podcast episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox catch up with England and Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade.

Our duo chat to 29-time capped England international about his life in lockdown and the coronavirus worries he has experienced during these strange times.

The 27-year-old also discusses playing professional rugby as a Type 1 diabetic, and also the conversations he has held with the Exeter Chiefs doctor in relation to Covid-19.

Slade also chats playing at inside-centre, outside-centre and at out-half, and which is his favourite position to date.

Greenwood and Slade also face off in a quiz, while the latter talks through his role in Jonny May's try against Australia in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

And lastly, Slade talks impending fatherhood!

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!