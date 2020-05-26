Sports Stars Quiz: Rugby vs Cricket - Dan Biggar and Jamie George vs Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow

The third episode of our Rugby Stars Quiz sees rugby take on cricket as Dan Biggar and Jamie George return to team-up and challenge Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope.

We have deviated slightly from our usual 'Rugby Stars Quiz' as we invite some cricket stars to take part. Expect a fun-filled 30 minutes of questions; some serious, others more light-hearted with plenty of banter and competitiveness.

The host is lead commentator, Miles Harrison and he asks the questions and keeps the contestants in check.

The quiz format changes slightly for each episode. Harrison explains the rules at the start so that both teams are fully prepped before going into battle. I won't spoil the fun here and give you a rules rundown, will let you watch it and feel free to join in and play along too.

George and Biggar took each other on in the first episode, but just like in 2017 when they teamed up for the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, they have joined forces once again to take on England cricketers Bairstow and Pope.