Six Nations, SANZAAR in talks over global rugby calendar proposals

The Six Nations and the Rugby Championship could be played at the same time in the future

Six Nations and southern hemisphere rugby body SANZAAR are working together to develop proposals for an aligned global calendar.

World Rugby - under newly re-elected chairman Sir Bill Beaumont - want to align the northern and hemisphere seasons and create a 'nations league' tournament.

The goal is to lessen the overlap between club and country fixtures and free players from domestic commitments for internationals.

One option is to move both the Six Nations - usually held in February and March - and the Rugby Championship, which features world champions South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina and usually begins in August, to a window in April/May.

5:02 Sir Bill Beaumont discussed the idea of a new Nations Championship following his re-election as World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont discussed the idea of a new Nations Championship following his re-election as World Rugby chairman

A joint statement from Sanzaar and the Six Nations on Friday read: "From the outset, the nations have adopted a mindset that has sought to eliminate self-interest and recognise that the international and club game have shared mutual benefits that if approached and managed correctly can enable both to flourish.

"A further consultation process, in total transparency with unions, clubs and players, will commence as all parties work towards an aligned global calendar that can deliver a clear and coherent narrative.

"The nations, together with other key stakeholders, remain open to shape the options that have been developed in an effort to resolve an issue that has held the game back for many years and are committed to putting rugby on a progressive path."

Plans for a 2022 launch of the Nations Championship, featuring the top 12 international sides from both hemispheres, were dropped last year after some Six Nations unions were opposed to the idea of promotion and relegation.

The statement added the two organisations want to "restore public faith in the core values of rugby and show strong collective leadership in the best interests of the game" and are "committed to putting rugby on a progressive path".