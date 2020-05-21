Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: Venue/Ref/Kit

The 18th instalment in Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land see him select a venue, referee and kit

Tune in for the 18th instalment of Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land as he selects a venue, referee and kit for his Golden Oldies vs 'Young Ones' match-up.

These are teams with players who raise the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This could be down to their flair, skills and speed or because of their power, strength and physical presence.

These fantasy teams are not claiming to have the very greatest players in their positions although in all cases they are inevitably truly great players, the selection is about making sure these teams would play the most amazingly entertaining rugby the selector could possibly dream of.

Miles picks the kits, venue and referee for his Rugby Fantasy Land below

Next up, it's the venue, referee and kits chosen ahead of the big kick-off.

I hope you have a great trip to Fantasy Land and that, at least for a moment or two, it takes your mind off what's happening in the world at this time. Stay safe and healthy, Miles.

Venue: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Despite the modern name and surroundings, I love my history and this is also a full-on retro choice too as we try and reproduce one of rugby's greatest days.

If our fantasy match reached anywhere near the heights of the Barbarians versus New Zealand in 1973, then we would all leave extremely happy. So, it had to be Cardiff, a ground that remains to this day my favourite of all rugby stadia.

For Graham Henry, it would be an emotional 'home-coming' to Wales and a chance to right the wrong of the 2007 World Cup quarter-final versus France too.

1:05 The Millennium Stadium, known these days as the Principality Stadium, is Miles' favourite rugby stadia The Millennium Stadium, known these days as the Principality Stadium, is Miles' favourite rugby stadia

Referee: Georges Domercq (France)

Wayne Barnes, the referee for that infamous New Zealand World Cup defeat was obviously considered as he has undoubtedly become one of the greatest officials the game has seen. The same can be said of Nigel Owens and Nigel's empathy and humour would be a great addition to this fantasy rugby day.

Partly because I can't split those two, I've gone with Frenchman, Georges Domercq. Who he, you cry? Well, he was the man in the middle who played a big part on that January day 47 years ago when the Barbarians met New Zealand and, shall we say, just may have turned a blind eye to some 'marginal' calls.

We could do with more of the same in this game, we want tries. Domercq passed away recently on May 8 at the age of 89.

Kits: Barbarians vs Uruguay

The famous black and white tops (and club socks) would inspire anybody, especially a team being told to go out and play fantasy or, indeed, Barbarian rugby.

So, that's the choice for the Golden Oldies (although I did love that French change strip of the late 1970s and those old Scottish shirts back then of deep blue were just a thing of beauty).

For the Young Ones, I've gone modern with the Uruguay blue. Fell in love with all things Uruguay at the last World Cup and that kit is pure class.

The Uruguay kit is Miles' pick for his 'Young Ones' team, while the 'Golden Oldies' will play in the famous Barbarians strip

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, coupled with that thought, is the fact that you cannot look back over all the years and not miss a few. This is where you come in. I want your selections and for you to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you have made your choices? @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your picks so special to you. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination run riot. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the players selected must make your heart sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the 'super-sub', we will select the head coaches. Then, we'll select the venue, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out' in.