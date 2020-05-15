Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: Super-subs - Andy Irvine vs Rupeni Caucaunibuca

The 16th match-up in Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land is his super-subs

Tune in for the 16th instalment of Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land XVs as he picks a pre-1994 Golden Oldie super-sub to take on a 'Young One'.

These are teams with players who raise the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This could be down to their flair, skills and speed or because of their power, strength and physical presence.

These fantasy teams are not claiming to have the very greatest players in their positions although in all cases they are inevitably truly great players, the selection is about making sure these teams would play the most amazingly entertaining rugby the selector could possibly dream of.

Miles Harrison's picks for his super-subs within his Rugby Fantasy Land are Andy Irvine and Rupeni Caucaunibuca

Next up, it's the super-subs: Andy Irvine. Between 1972 and 1982, Irvine played 51 times for Scotland, captaining his nation on 15 occasions. He also toured with the British & Irish Lions on three occasions (1974, 1977, 1980) and is considered one of the finest full-backs to have played the sport.

Opposite him is the unique Fijian that was Rupeni Caucaunibuca. The "Bua Bullet" was unquestionably one of the most talented players of all-time, but, somewhat incredibly, was only seen on the Test stage eight times for Fiji.

Having taken New Zealand rugby by storm with Northland and then the Blues in Super Rugby, Caucau set the rugby world alight at the 2003 World Cup. Off-field issues, weight gain and coaching fallouts meant we didn't see it enough, but he was unplayable for a few years.

I hope you have a great trip to Fantasy Land and that, at least for a moment or two, it takes your mind off what's happening in the world at this time. Stay safe and healthy, Miles.

The Golden Oldie: Andy Irvine

Super-sub: Irvine - For a guide as to how much the young fan admires a player there is the playground test: Who did you pretend to be at break-time? Back in the day for me, it was more often than not Andy Irvine.

The Scotland full-back, and sometimes winger, gave a decade of international joy and constantly showed that he was never afraid to go for the attacking option first. He invariably succeeded to stunning effect.

Whenever Bill McLaren said the name 'Irvine', you knew that it was time to start to move to the edge of your seat.

The Young One: Rupeni Caucaunibuca

Super-sub: Caucaunibuca - The type of player who made the impossible look possible and would be perfect for this role of 'super-sub'.

Just think if Rupeni could leave the bench for a burst of total and utter brilliance in this fantasy game. Some of his tries and touches have been up with the very best moments of the professional era.

He played fantasy rugby long before some fairy-tale game in Fantasy Land.

0:35 Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: Caucaunibuca Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: Caucaunibuca

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, coupled with that thought, is the fact that you cannot look back over all the years and not miss a few. This is where you come in. I want your selections and for you to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you have made your choices? @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your picks so special to you. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination run riot. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the players selected must make your heart sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the 'super-sub', we will select the head coaches. Then, we'll select the venue, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out' in.