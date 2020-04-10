Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: No 4 - Colin Meads vs Brodie Retallick

The fourth match-up in Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land comes in the second row

Tune in for the fourth instalment of Miles Harrison's rugby fantasy land XVs as he picks his first pre-1994 Golden Oldie lock to take on a 'Young One'.

These are teams with players who raise the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This could be down to their flair, skills and speed or because of their power, strength and physical presence.

These fantasy teams are not claiming to have the very greatest players in their positions although in all cases they are inevitably truly great players, the selection is about making sure that these teams would play the most amazingly entertaining rugby that the selector could possibly dream of.

Miles Harrison's picks for his first second row slot in his Rugby Fantasy Land are Colin Meads and Brodie Retallick

Next up, it's the first of two second row slots: the late Colin Meads, who featured in 55 Tests for the All Blacks between 1957 and 1971, captaining them against the Lions in 1971. He was voted New Zealand's Player of the Century at the NZRFU Awards in 1999, passing away in August 2017 at the age of 81.

And opposite him is an All Black of a younger generation, Brodie Retallick, who has picked up 81 caps for New Zealand to date. The lock was named 2014's World Player of the Year, is a 2015 World Cup winner and has won six Rugby Championship titles - and he's still only 28.

I hope you have a great trip to Fantasy Land and that, at least for a moment or two, it takes your mind off what's happening in the world at this time. Stay safe and healthy, Miles.

The Golden Oldie: Colin Meads

4. Meads - I only saw the great man in news footage and the highlights of the 1971 Lions series but, to be fair, I was still just about as interested in the Magic Roundabout in those days.

And, at that age, you are not necessarily concentrating on the opposition either. But, as I grew up and I started to read about Colin Meads' exploits, I knew I had missed out on seeing a true great.

All New Zealanders can 'play the game' but, I suppose above all other things, Meads is marked out for his strength and ability to absorb pain. Every side needs an indestructible presence: Meads is this team's and meeting him remains to this day the most privileged moment in my career.

The Young One: Brodie Retallick

4. Retallick - When he started out, Retallick looked full of promise and you had the feeling he could develop into something very special to watch. However, what we saw was a player work so hard on his game that he became the best in the world at what he did.

A shining example to all of how to not stand still and keep developing. His skill set and reading of the game has become the benchmark and to see the All Black up against Colin Meads would be worth the admission alone.

0:44 Miles Harrison's Fantasy Rugby Team: Brodie Retallick Miles Harrison's Fantasy Rugby Team: Brodie Retallick

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, coupled with that thought, is the fact that you can't look back over all the years and not miss a few. This is where you come in. I want your selections and for you to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you have made your choices? @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your picks so special to you. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination run riot. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the players selected must make your heart sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the 'super-sub', we will select the head coaches. Then, we'll select the venue, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out' in.