Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: Full-backs- Serge Blanco vs Christian Cullen

The third match-up in Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land comes at full-back

Tune in for the third instalment of Miles Harrison's rugby fantasy land. A XV of Golden Oldies in the era pre-1994 before Sky Sports began covering rugby, vs a XV of 'Young Ones' that Miles commentated on. Next, it's the full-backs...

These are teams with players who raise the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This could be down to their flair, skills and speed or because of their power, strength and physical presence.

These fantasy teams are not claiming to have the very greatest players in their positions although in all cases they are inevitably truly great players, the selection is about making sure that these teams would play the most amazingly entertaining rugby that the selector could possibly dream of.

Miles Harrison's picks at full-back in his Rugby Fantasy Land are Serge Blanco and Christian Cullen

Next up, the full-backs: Serge Blanco, who featured 93 times for France between 1980 and 1991, won Grand Slams in 1981 and 1987 and captained France at the 1991 Rugby World Cup.

And opposite him is former All Black Christian Cullen, who picked up 58 caps for New Zealand between 1996 and 2002 and scored 46 tries in that time as one of the most potent backs in the history of the sport.

I hope you have a great trip to Fantasy Land and that, at least for a moment or two, it takes your mind off what's happening in the world at this time. Stay safe and healthy, Miles.

The Golden Oldie: Serge Blanco

15. Blanco - I remember seeing Serge Blanco on Rugby Special playing for France against Wales at junior level and thinking: 'Oh, my goodness, what a talent'.

He quickly established himself in the full national team and the world had a truly amazing talent on its hands. Whatever the era, he is one of the most charismatic players to ever wear an international shirt. And, by the way, Jean-Baptiste Lafond would step in if Blanco was injured. Loved them both.

The Young One: Christian Cullen

15. Cullen - I first saw Christian Cullen up close when I called the Hong Kong Sevens in 1996 and, in rugby terms, it was love at first sight.

Then, in the years that followed in the full-sized version of the game, Cullen went on to redefine the full speed swerve and, to many, attacking full-back play in general. He played as if he was the one sitting in the stand seeing everything that was on.

For me, to leave out another great favourite of mine and another Rolls Royce full-back, Andre Joubert, proves just how much I loved the play of the Kiwi. He was a once in a generation player.

0:23 Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: Christian Cullen Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: Christian Cullen

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, coupled with that thought, is the fact that you can't look back over all the years and not miss a few. This is where you come in. I want your selections and for you to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you have made your choices? @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your picks so special to you. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination run riot. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the players selected must make your heart sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the 'super-sub', we will select the head coaches. Then, we'll select the venue, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out' in.