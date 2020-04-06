Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: No 8s - Andy Ripley vs Zinzan Brooke

The second match-up in Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land comes at No 8

Tune in for the second instalment of Miles Harrison's rugby fantasy land. A XV of Golden Oldies in the era pre-1994 before Sky Sports began covering rugby, vs a XV of 'Young Ones' that Miles commentated on. Next, it's the No 8s...

These are teams with players who raise the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This could be down to their flair, skills and speed or because of their power, strength and physical presence.

These fantasy teams are not claiming to have the very greatest players in their positions although in all cases they are inevitably truly great players, the selection is about making sure that these teams would play the most amazingly entertaining rugby that the selector could possibly dream of.

Miles Harrison's picks at No 8 in his Rugby Fantasy Land are Andy Ripley and Zinzan Brooke

Next up, the No 8s: The late Andy Ripley, who featured for England between 1972 and 1976 and as part of the British & Irish Lions on their unbeaten 1974 tour of South Africa.

And opposite him is former All Black Zinzan Brooke, who played in 58 Tests for New Zealand, captained the Auckland Blues to Super 12 championships in 1996 and 1997 and was an influential figure in Auckland's dominance in the National Provincial Championship.

I hope you have a great trip to Fantasy Land and that, at least for a moment or two, it takes your mind off what's happening in the world at this time. Stay safe and healthy, Miles.

The Golden Oldie: Andy Ripley

8. Ripley - This is one for me and my father. I don't think there was a rugby sight back in the 70s we loved more than seeing big Andy Ripley on the charge.

Arms and legs everywhere (I can empathise with that physical trait) but bravery and speed in abundance (I can't with those!) and a rare bright spark for England back in the dark days. Ripley was quite simply just such great fun to watch as he high-stepped his way up-field.

The Young One: Zinzan Brooke

8. Brooke - When talent was shared out, this man got one of the biggest slices in the history of the game.

A drop-goaling No 8 is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser but, when you factor in all the other skills and Zinzan's massive influence over a match, you have a simply marvellous player. Entertaining and winning values in equal measure - the perfect combo. He edges out fan favourites such as Chabal, Parisse, Quinnell and Read. What a group that is.

0:31 Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: Zinzan Brooke Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: Zinzan Brooke

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, coupled with that thought, is the fact that you can't look back over all the years and not miss a few. This is where you come in. I want your selections and for you to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you have made your choices? @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your picks so special to you. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination run riot. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the players selected must make your heart sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the 'super-sub', we will select the head coaches. Then, we'll select the venue, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out' in.