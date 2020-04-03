Rugby's self-isolation on social media: The best so far
Among these times of Covid-19 self-isolation, social media has become a haven for the entertaining and unusual.
From doing keepie-uppies with toilet roll to teabag challenges, rehearsed dancing to song renditions, the worlds of Twitter, Instagram, TikTok et al have brightened up our days.
Below are some of the best from the world of rugby. Danny Care's dancing, Carlos Spencer trick-shots, Harlequins' Paul Lasike singing Stevie Wonder, some classic material from Gloucester's Jamal Ford-Robinson, plus more!
Check it out...
Danny Care's dancing, and teabag footy skills...
4 days of isolation and it’s come to this... pic.twitter.com/ewcoCofiBM— Danny Care (@dannycare) March 25, 2020
We’re back...again...Isolation day 7 hitting us hard. 💃 🕺🏻 #funkytown pic.twitter.com/IluHZufIXT— Danny Care (@dannycare) March 28, 2020
Start your day right with a cup of @YorkshireTea Have a go at this one and tag me in your videos. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/QbhUn6jOTF— Danny Care (@dannycare) March 28, 2020
Carlos Spencer's ridiculous trick-shots
Safe to say Carlos Spencer has still got it 🔥🔥🔥— Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) March 31, 2020
Wow.
🎥 payton..spencer / TikTok pic.twitter.com/NoxBT3DOzr
👑👑👑— Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) April 1, 2020
King Carlos doing King things again...
Son Payton with the swish as well 👏🏼
🎥 payton..spencer // TikTok pic.twitter.com/26lV5eB2Co
Carlos Spencer.— Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) April 3, 2020
Overhead kick.
Nothing but net.
The memories ☺️
👑
🎥 payton..spencer // TikTok pic.twitter.com/FSGSV2jc3G
Paul Lasike's incredible pipes!
🎸 Here it is, Paul Lasike with "Isn't She Lovely".— Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) March 20, 2020
😳 You won't want to miss this. #COYQ pic.twitter.com/ReOr0ozRz6
Munster Rugby's epic pass-the-ball chain
An absolutely incredible response from supporters far and wide who wanted to #PassTheBall with the Munster men’s and women’s squads!— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 2, 2020
Thanks to everyone for helping us highlight the importance of social distancing — watch to see who won a signed jersey!#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hCtoreNbdU
Some Jamal Ford-Robinson hilarity
Freddie Burns' garden skills
Tag a mate, have a go! Show me what you got and I’ll retweet the my favourites. #lockdown #trick #shot #challenge pic.twitter.com/3wHgNXOaxP— Freddie Burns (@FreddieBurns) April 3, 2020