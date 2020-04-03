Rugby's self-isolation on social media: The best so far

Carlos Spencer has wowed the rugby world of social media with his incredible trick-shots

Among these times of Covid-19 self-isolation, social media has become a haven for the entertaining and unusual.

From doing keepie-uppies with toilet roll to teabag challenges, rehearsed dancing to song renditions, the worlds of Twitter, Instagram, TikTok et al have brightened up our days.

Below are some of the best from the world of rugby. Danny Care's dancing, Carlos Spencer trick-shots, Harlequins' Paul Lasike singing Stevie Wonder, some classic material from Gloucester's Jamal Ford-Robinson, plus more!

Check it out...

Danny Care's dancing, and teabag footy skills...

4 days of isolation and it’s come to this... pic.twitter.com/ewcoCofiBM — Danny Care (@dannycare) March 25, 2020

Start your day right with a cup of @YorkshireTea Have a go at this one and tag me in your videos. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/QbhUn6jOTF — Danny Care (@dannycare) March 28, 2020

Carlos Spencer's ridiculous trick-shots

Safe to say Carlos Spencer has still got it 🔥🔥🔥



Wow.



🎥 payton..spencer / TikTok pic.twitter.com/NoxBT3DOzr — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) March 31, 2020

👑👑👑



King Carlos doing King things again...



Son Payton with the swish as well 👏🏼



🎥 payton..spencer // TikTok pic.twitter.com/26lV5eB2Co — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) April 1, 2020

Carlos Spencer.



Overhead kick.



Nothing but net.



The memories ☺️



👑



🎥 payton..spencer // TikTok pic.twitter.com/FSGSV2jc3G — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) April 3, 2020

Paul Lasike's incredible pipes!

🎸 Here it is, Paul Lasike with "Isn't She Lovely".



😳 You won't want to miss this. #COYQ pic.twitter.com/ReOr0ozRz6 — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) March 20, 2020

Munster Rugby's epic pass-the-ball chain

An absolutely incredible response from supporters far and wide who wanted to #PassTheBall with the Munster men’s and women’s squads!



Thanks to everyone for helping us highlight the importance of social distancing — watch to see who won a signed jersey!#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hCtoreNbdU — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 2, 2020

Some Jamal Ford-Robinson hilarity

Freddie Burns' garden skills

Will Greenwood's Maths Quiz...