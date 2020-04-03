Rugby Union News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

Rugby's self-isolation on social media: The best so far

Last Updated: 03/04/20 6:57pm

Carlos Spencer has wowed the rugby world of social media with his incredible trick-shots
Carlos Spencer has wowed the rugby world of social media with his incredible trick-shots

Among these times of Covid-19 self-isolation, social media has become a haven for the entertaining and unusual. 

From doing keepie-uppies with toilet roll to teabag challenges, rehearsed dancing to song renditions, the worlds of Twitter, Instagram, TikTok et al have brightened up our days.

Also See:

Below are some of the best from the world of rugby. Danny Care's dancing, Carlos Spencer trick-shots, Harlequins' Paul Lasike singing Stevie Wonder, some classic material from Gloucester's Jamal Ford-Robinson, plus more!

Check it out...

Danny Care's dancing, and teabag footy skills...

Carlos Spencer's ridiculous trick-shots

Paul Lasike's incredible pipes!

Munster Rugby's epic pass-the-ball chain

Some Jamal Ford-Robinson hilarity

View this post on Instagram

The world is my oyster

A post shared by Jamal Ford-Robinson (@jfordrob) on

View this post on Instagram

Going down the rabbit hole

A post shared by Jamal Ford-Robinson (@jfordrob) on

View this post on Instagram

The plot is lost

A post shared by Jamal Ford-Robinson (@jfordrob) on

View this post on Instagram

Virtual education

A post shared by Jamal Ford-Robinson (@jfordrob) on

View this post on Instagram

It's Friday

A post shared by Jamal Ford-Robinson (@jfordrob) on

Freddie Burns' garden skills

Will Greenwood's Maths Quiz...

Trending

©2020 Sky UK