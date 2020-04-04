Sky Sports Rugby podcast special: Alex Corbisiero on tackling testicular cancer

Sky Sports Rugby's Rupert Cox chats to former England and British & Irish Lions prop Alex Corbisiero about his battle with testicular cancer in a special podcast episode.

Corbisiero was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2019 and in this episode, he opens up about the moment he learned the news, the brilliant treatment he went on to receive, and ultimately his recovery.

Cox and Corbisiero are also joined this week by consultant urologist Ben Challacombe - Rupert's cousin - as well as USA rugby star Abby Gustaitis, who is Corbisiero's fiancé.

Corbisiero also includes a heartfelt thank you to the NHS, something sure to resonate with all audiences at the current moment.

To listen to all that and much more, click play above for the latest Sky Sports Rugby Union special podcast.