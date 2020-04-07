LISTEN: Will Greenwood's rugby podcast with Jason Fox

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

On this week's podcast, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox are joined by Special Forces Sergeant and TV presenter Jason Fox.

Now well-known for his role on the hit show SAS: Who Dares Wins, Fox previously served in the Royal Marines and followed moving into the Special Forces.

He talks through his 20-year military career with Will and Rupert, and explains how he dealt with the transition to civilian life after being medically discharged with PTSD.

Fox explains how he dealt with lockdowns of six to nine-month periods on the front-line during his career and sends a message to the NHS about working under pressure.

Plus, there are his reflections on the keys to good mental health from his own experiences.