Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: No 14 - John Kirwan vs Jason Robinson

In the latest instalment of Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land XVs, he picks his pre-1994 Golden Oldie wing to take on a 'Young One'.

These are teams with players who raise the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This could be down to their flair, skills and speed or because of their power, strength and physical presence.

These fantasy teams are not claiming to have the very greatest players in their positions although in all cases they are inevitably truly great players, the selection is about making sure that these teams would play the most amazingly entertaining rugby that the selector could possibly dream of.

Representing the Golden Oldies we have John Kirwan, who played 63 Tests for New Zealand between 1984 and 1994. In that time he scored 35 tries and was part of the New Zealand team that won the first-ever Rugby World Cup in 1987.

Jason Robinson had a successful career in both league and union. He won 51 caps for England and five for the British and Irish Lions and helped England win the 2003 World Cup, scoring their only try in the 20-17 win over Australia.

The Golden Oldie: John Kirwan

John Kirwan in action for the All Blacks against Australia

This selection is, of course, primarily because of JK's dashing wing play and how it would fit perfectly into this fantasy side. But, it is also because of a moment in time for me.

When John Kirwan scored that try in the inaugural World Cup against Italy, I was about to leave university, an impressionable age. It was the competition we'd all been waiting for.

Getting out of bed early to watch those World Cup games was, naturally, an effort for a student but it was more than worth it, as suddenly rugby union felt modern. For me, it was as if JK was like football's Mario Kempes in 1978, nearly a decade later, but pure sporting glamour.

The Young One: Jason Robinson

Jason Robinson scores a cracker against Australia for the British & Irish Lions

Again it is the wingers causing me the biggest problems. David Campese, Bryan Habana, Shane Williams and, now, Cheslin Kolbe, Jonny May and Kotaro Matsushima, are players I would watch all day, every day.

But, I'm going for Jason Robinson. I can honestly say there has been no player that I've had the pleasure to commentate on who got me out of the seat as many times as this legend did.

Electricity would surge in the stadium every time he got the ball. I know all of the above stars did/do just that too but Jason had the added advantage of coming over from rugby league. What he brought, therefore, was unique. We never thought we'd have the pleasure but how glad we are that we did.

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, coupled with that thought, is the fact that you cannot look back over all the years and not miss a few. This is where you come in. I want your selections and for you to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you have made your choices? @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your picks so special to you. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination run riot. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the players selected must make your heart sing.