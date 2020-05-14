Finn Russell available for Scotland, says Gregor Townsend

Finn Russell missed the Six Nations after 'breaching team protocol'

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has confirmed fly-half Finn Russell is available for selection again after being left out of the Six Nations for disciplinary reasons.

Russell was omitted from Scotland's squad after "breaching team protocol" during a drinking session ahead of their tournament opener against Ireland.

The Racing 92 back later criticised Townsend in a newspaper interview, but the pair appear to have patched up their relationship during the coronavirus-enforced suspension of action.

More to follow...