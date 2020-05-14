England vs Barbarians match has been postponed

The England vs Barbarians match, scheduled to take place at Twickenham Stadium on June 21, 2020, has been postponed following the latest government update.

The match is due to be rescheduled to later in the year, subject to government guidelines and broader international match scheduling.

All tickets purchased for the Quilter Cup between England and the Barbarians will remain valid for any rescheduled date.

Refunds will be available to the original ticket purchasers only, once the rearranged dates are confirmed, if ticket holders are unable to attend those dates.

England last took on the Barbarians in 2018 in a 15-try spectacle at Twickenham. The Barbarians turned on the style winning 63-45 with Chris Ashton scoring a hat-trick against England.

Further information on the status of all Twickenham Stadium events, including details on any rearranged dates or when and how to claim a refund will be made available here.