Dan Biggar and Jamie George battle it out in our Rugby Stars Quiz

This week sees the launch of our new 'Rugby Stars Quiz'. A new show with half an hour of rugby questions; some serious, others more light-hearted. It's a fun-filled 30 minutes with banter and competitiveness shown aplenty.

The host is lead commentator, Miles Harrison and he asks the questions and keeps the contestants in check.

The first episode is a crowd favourite. It's Wales versus England - Wales fly-half Dan Biggar against England hooker Jamie George.

Some would say there's no bigger rivalry in the world game than the dragon of Wales against the red rose of England, and we can guarantee this one doesn't disappoint.

The quiz format changes slightly for each episode. Harrison explains the rules at the start so that both teams are fully prepped before going into battle. We won't spoil the fun here though - watch it and feel free to join in and play along too.

Keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks - there's a 2009 Lions special coming next which sees former Leinster, Ireland and Lions No. 8 Jamie Heaslip take on former Springbok speedster, Bryan Habana.

There'll be plenty more to follow too including a Red Roses Battle and a Rugby vs Cricket version in the coming weeks.

Remember, Biggar and George are former Lions team-mates. They toured together in New Zealand in 2017 when the Lions squared the series. This battle, however, won't be shared. Friendship goes out the window. Let the game commence. Enjoy Episode 1.