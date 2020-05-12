Eddie Jones: I used to want everyone to be like me

Eddie Jones has changed his approach to coaching over the years

England head coach Eddie Jones opens up about his coaching team selection, trusting your instincts, and how to help personal growth in lockdown on The Eddie Jones Coaching podcast.

Although Jones is currently locked down in Japan, he continues to analyse, reminisce and inspire in conversation with RFU performance director Conor O'Shea.

When questioned on his management style, Jones admitted: "I used to want everyone to be like me, which is not a good thing.

"I was obsessed with the game and if people weren't obsessed, I didn't think they were committed enough.

England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot at a training session

"Now I understand everyone's got their own way of doing things and I'm much more individual in my approach towards staff and understanding what works best for them."

Jones also explained the criteria he looked for when selecting his coaching staff, saying that getting the balance correct was crucial.

"You're always looking for people who are smarter than you, and in my case - it's not that hard," joked Jones.

"I have quite a simple formula, I want someone who is very analytical and knows the game, and I also want someone at the other end of the spectrum, a relationship coach who spends more time with the players.

"You also need the middle 'glue coach', someone who keeps both ends of the spectrum together."

The Australian revealed what makes the perfect coaching team is recognising a 'shared vision' and understanding exactly what everyone should do to bring it to fruition.

Bob Dwyer was praised by Eddie Jones

Jones emphasised the importance of building relationships between coaches and players and praised Bob Dwyer, who coached Australia to victory at the 1991 Rugby World Cup, for his natural ability to find the right thing to say - and moment to say it - to ensure his players felt valued.

Another coach who impressed Jones was former New Zealand coach Laurie Mains: "A bloke I didn't like but thought was a great coach was Laurie Mains - he was quite an argumentative guy but the way he coached his teams was brilliant."

England attack coach Simon Amor

For those who have followed Jones' career it is no surprise he writes an in-depth development plan every three months to 'keep growing and learning'. He advises the method only works if you take responsibility and become the driving force behind your own success.

Jones also hinted the public should expect to see changes in club rugby after lockdown ends.

"Post this pandemic I think we could see club rugby change and play a more significant role.

"Maybe there will an opportunity for the academies and clubs to be more 'joint' - that would be a great learning experience for the players."

Listen to The Eddie Jones Coaching Podcast here