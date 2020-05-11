LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast - Simon Amor

On this week's podcast episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox catch up with England attack coach Simon Amor.

Amor made a massive impact on the Sevens circuit captaining England to victory in Hong Kong in 2002, while still a student at Cambridge.

He went on to win four Hong Kong sevens titles as a player as well as guiding England to a silver medal at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2006.

Amor also won the Powergen Cup with Gloucester in 2003 and also played for Harlequins, Coventry and Wasps.

After retiring from playing in 2010, Amor honed his coaching skills with London Scottish as well as being a Performance Advisor with UK Sport.

He progressed to Head of England Sevens and coached GB Sevens to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In 2020 he returned to the XV game as England attack coach under Eddie Jones.

He shares what it is like to work under Jones, gives us an insight into what happens at half-time in an England dressing room, and relives those glory days in Hong Kong.