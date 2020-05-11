Saracens sued by former player Matt Hankin over alleged career-ending concussion

Matt Hankin was forced to retire from rugby two years ago

Saracens are being sued by a former player who claims he suffered a career-ending concussion after being struck over the head with a fire extinguisher.

Matt Hankin alleges he sustained the injury during a drinking game prank on a team-bonding trip to Hungary five years ago and was forced to retire three years later.

Hankin, now 27, has brought a lawsuit against former team-mate Richard Barrington and former club doctor Ademola Adejuwon.

Saracens have denied liability and said in a statement: "Mr Hankin is pursuing a claim against a former teammate, his doctor and Saracens. Liability is denied and it would not be appropriate for the club to comment further in view of the ongoing court proceedings."

The court papers, which have been seen by Sky Sports, say: "The Claimant/Respondent alleges that he was injured during a drinking game which was being played with Mr Barrington, the first Defendant, and others on 6 September 2015.

"The drinking game took place in a bar in Budapest, on a trip organised by the Appellant. It is alleged that the first Defendant has caused injury to the Claimant by striking him on the head whilst he was wearing a metal helmet with a fire extinguisher.

"The Claimant further alleges that the Appellant is vicariously liable for the actions of its physiotherapist, Nicholas Court, in failing to properly assess the Claimant upon his return from Budapest between the 7 September to the 15 September 2015. The Claimant further alleges that, Dr Adewojun, the treating doctor was negligent in allowing the Claimant to return to play on 3 October 2015 when he alleges further injury occurred.

"He has not returned to play Rugby since 3 October 2015 when his employment with the Appellant came to an end in June 2018, when his contract came to an end."