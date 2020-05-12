Will Greenwood discusses the possible end of Premiership marquee players

Charles Piutau is one of Bristol's marquee players

A recent article in the Daily Telegraph claimed the Premiership are moving towards scrapping marquee player signings to cut down on their costs.

Each Premiership club can have two marquee player in their squad, whose wages are excluded from the £7m salary cap.

However, the clubs are in trouble with the lockdown putting serious strain on their finances and they are looking at all scenarios to reduce their costs.

"It seems that this is something that will happen once we come out of lockdown," said Will Greenwood on the Will Greenwood podcast.

"The pressure on the wage bill is just too much and the fragility of so many clubs means they are literally on the brink of existence.

"It is a nonsensical amount of pressure to put upon each other by having that race to the top by having those two marquee players.

"If they took that out of the equation, they may be able to manage the wage bill."

The Premiership's England stars like Anthony Watson would still be a big draw

Greenwood believes the loss of the marquee players would not have a negative impact on the Premiership despite the loss of some high profile foreign players.

"I do not think removing the marquee players would have a significant impact on gate receipts and season tickets," added Greenwood

"I genuinely believe that you are now getting 13,000 at games - there is that race for an aligned calendar which would allow clubs to have more access to their England players."