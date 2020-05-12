Premiership clubs will have input in post-pandemic schedule, says RFU

Rugby is facing the prospect of a packed international schedule, with the Six Nations championship still incomplete and international summer tours to come

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed Premiership clubs will have an input in the creation of the post-pandemic rugby schedule.

Premiership chief executive Darren Childs recently wrote to the union and World Rugby expressing concern over the decision-making process for when restrictions around coronavirus are lifted.

Childs wrote it is "essential" clubs are consulted and called for "cooperation and solidarity" as plans are laid out for what rugby will look like after the crisis.

The RFU has defended its position and vowed to involved the top-flight clubs in all conversations about the rugby schedule.

A statement read: "The RFU has proactively consulted with the PRL since the start of discussions regarding potential future season calendars.

"We will continue to seek PRL updates and involvement regarding the completion options of the Premiership season as well as the calendar for future seasons. The discussions will always by centred around player welfare and those who are fully involved include the PRL, PGB, RPA and World Rugby."

World Rugby is considering moving the summer international tours to October and this season's Six Nations championship also needs to be completed after it was suspended in March with one round of matches left on the fixture list.

That could mean England play as many as seven games this autumn, with the added complication the Premiership still hope to finish their current season behind closed doors, potentially starting in July.