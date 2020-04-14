Billy Vunipola says Eddie Jones is the right man to take England to the top

Billy Vunipola featured in Eddie Jones' first game in charge of England against Scotland in 2016

Billy Vunipola is confident Eddie Jones is the right man to lead England to victory at the 2023 World Cup.

The 2019 World Cup ended in disappointment for England as they lost to South Africa in the final.

Despite that loss, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) saw enough to be encouraged with the progress England have made under Jones and, earlier this month, rewarded him with a contract extension keeps him in charge until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Jones immediately challenged his players to become "the greatest team the game has ever seen".

The Australian is never shy about setting lofty goals for his goals but Vunipola insists England's players have full faith in his methods.

"I think everyone just sees Eddie through the lens of the media and what he says, but the players will always back him and follow him," the Saracens No 8 told the Daily Mail.

"If you watch the documentary about the World Cup, the most excited I have ever been was when we had the first meeting before the New Zealand game. People should watch that.

"It was the first meeting of the week and Eddie just said, 'Nobody thinks we can beat the All Blacks, but I do'. It was on the Sunday I think, the day after we had played Australia.

"Everyone was pumped already! It was a shame what happened to us in the final but I truly believe we have the right leader in charge to take us to the top."

Jones is already planning an overhaul of his squad ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking earlier this month, Jones said: "I don't think this group can have another World Cup in them.

"While there will be core members of the team who will be able to continue to the next World Cup, there will be a new influx of members coming in.

"If you look at the squad this year, we have changed it by 20 per cent.

"There will be another 20 per cent change in the second year and another 20 per cent in the third year.

"By the time we get to the World Cup it could be 40 per cent of the squad from the 2019 World Cup and 60 per cent new members."

That message has been received loud and clear by Vunipola and the rest of England's players.

Vunipola has won 43 caps since making his England debut in 2013

"I've now got another three-plus years to be within that 40 per cent," said Vunipola.

"That's another way of him challenging the boys not to let up. 'Everyone needs to take heed of his messages and make sure you aren't the guy who gets cut."

Vunipola has also set his sights on being part of the British and Irish Lions squad when they tour South Africa in 2021.

Mako Vunipola has been on two tours with the British and Irish Lions

While older brother Mako has been on two tours with the Lions, to Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017, Billy has yet to pull on the famous red jersey and he is determined to put that right next year.

"That is one of the biggest things for me," he said. "I want to give myself the platform to help me play for the Lions. I need to play for England first, to put myself in the shop window to play for the Lions.

"I have to show I am good enough. It is going to be massive and there is so much competition. It is definitely something I am very keen on doing."