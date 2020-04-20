LISTEN: Will Greenwood podcast - Scott Robertson

On this week's podcast episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox catch up with Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson.

Robertson, a three-time Super Rugby-winning head coach recently missed out on becoming Steve Hansen's successor as boss of the All Blacks. The Kiwi gives an insight into that recruitment process, the players he loves to coach and recalls tales involving New Zealand legends Richie McCaw and the late Jonah Lomu.

The 45-year-old, who also won 23 caps for New Zealand as a player, also goes into detail on the culture at the Crusaders and his passion for surfing and break-dancing!

Our duo of Greenwood and Cox also discuss the ongoing financial implications that the coronavirus outbreak has on the world of rugby and they give another shout-out to Captain Tom in this episode.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!