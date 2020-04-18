VOTE: The best Rugby Union celebrations on Sky Sports
Vote for your favourite try celebrations on Sky Sports
By Sky Sports Rugby Union
Last Updated: 18/04/20 4:51pm
Watch back over some of the flashiest, passionate and memorable celebrations live on Sky Sports over the years and cast your vote for the best...
Scott Robertson's famous breakdancing? Danny Cipriani busting moves Down Under? Chris Ashton's swan dive? Quade Cooper head over heels? We've got loads for you to look back on!
Have a watch above, and then cast your vote below. Enjoy!