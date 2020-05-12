Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: No 6 - Jean-Pierre Rives vs Laurent Cabannes

The 15th match-up in Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land is his blindside flanker

Tune in for the 15th instalment of Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land XVs as he picks a pre-1994 Golden Oldie blindside flanker to take on a 'Young One'.

These are teams with players who raise the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This could be down to their flair, skills and speed or because of their power, strength and physical presence.

These fantasy teams are not claiming to have the very greatest players in their positions although in all cases they are inevitably truly great players, the selection is about making sure these teams would play the most amazingly entertaining rugby the selector could possibly dream of.

Miles Harrison's picks in his blindside flanker slot within his Rugby Fantasy Land are Jean-Pierre Rives and Laurent Cabannes

Next up, it's the blindside flanker spot: Jean-Pierre Rives. Between 1975 and 1984, he picked up 59 caps for Les Bleus - 34 of which came as captain - clinched Grand Slams in 1977 and 1981, and skippered the first France side to beat the All Blacks. Considered a cult hero in France for his battling performances and qualities.

Opposite him is another Frenchman in Laurent Cabannes. From 1987 to 1997, Cabannes played 49 times for France, featuring at Rugby World Cups in 1991 and 1995 - the latter seeing Les Bleus finish third. He was also picked up a Five Nations title in 1993.

I hope you have a great trip to Fantasy Land and that, at least for a moment or two, it takes your mind off what's happening in the world at this time. Stay safe and healthy, Miles.

The Golden Oldie: Jean-Pierre Rives

6. Rives - A rock star of a player who just had to be in this team. The Frenchman always seemed to have a blood-stained shirt that clashed with his long blonde hair.

He could wear six or seven with equal distinction and it was not only his bravery but his support and link-up play that were second to none too. He just looked like the perfect rugby hero and would enable this team to play the fast game the crowd would be looking forward to.

The Young One: Laurent Cabannes

6. Cabannes - I can't remember an 'all-time world team' that I have ever scrawled on a beer mat without Michael Jones not in the back-row. However, I am breaking with tradition here. Of course, Jones would have fitted perfectly into this side but there was something about Laurent Cabannes' play that makes him worth the punt.

Like Jones, his career straddles both eras of the two teams here but, when I started commentating, I really began to appreciate Cabannes in a way I had not before. Also, to put him up against Jean-Pierre Rives would be a delight and I needed a Frenchman in the 'Young Ones'.

When you think of all the French talent from 1994, Castaignede to Dominici, right through to young Penaud now. It's a forward but it's a good one.

Laurent Cabannes edges out All Black Michael Jones for the 'Young Ones' Six shirt

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, coupled with that thought, is the fact that you cannot look back over all the years and not miss a few. This is where you come in. I want your selections and for you to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you have made your choices? @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your picks so special to you. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination run riot. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the players selected must make your heart sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the 'super-sub', we will select the head coaches. Then, we'll select the venue, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out' in.