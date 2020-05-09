Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: No 2 - Colin Deans vs Trevor Leota

Who is in the No 2 jersey?

In the latest instalment of Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land XVs, he picks his pre-1994 Golden Oldie hooker to take on a 'Young One'.

These are teams with players who raise the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This could be down to their flair, skills and speed or because of their power, strength and physical presence.

These fantasy teams are not claiming to have the very greatest players in their positions although in all cases they are inevitably truly great players, the selection is about making sure that these teams would play the most amazingly entertaining rugby that the selector could possibly dream of.

Scotland's Colin Deans gets the nod for the Golden Oldies in the No 2 jersey. He won 52 caps between 1978 and 1987. He had a fantastic skill set and his line out accuracy was legendary.

Trevor Leota may not have had the lineout accuracy of Deans but his tackling was phenomanal. He won 30 caps for Samoa and is a Wasps legend.

The Golden Oldie: Colin Deans

Colin Deans (R) tussles with Peter Winterbottom

A second Scotland front-rower in this team and a man who could do all the basics superbly but was also the forerunner of the modern-day hooker.

He was so quick around the field and would have revelled in a match of this nature. He was a major part of another Scotland epic against Wales, the unforgettable 1982 meeting in Cardiff. And, for the Jim Calder try after the Roger Baird and Iain Paxton breaks, whilst others were flat-out, Deans was simply jogging alongside. He could shift alright.

The Young One: Trevor Leota

This man could tackle and the phrase 'all action' has perhaps never been more apt. When Trevor had the key fully wound up, then he would fly around the field wreaking havoc on his opponents.

Trevor Leota celebrates scoring for Wasps

He must have been a joy to have on your team and a nightmare to play against. And, for the crowd, he was the man to get fans all fired up. Keith Wood and Dane Coles are two other outstanding all-action talents who immediately spring to mind as ideal for this team but big Trev gets the vote to head for Fantasy Land.

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, coupled with that thought, is the fact that you cannot look back over all the years and not miss a few. This is where you come in. I want your selections and for you to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you have made your choices? @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your picks so special to you. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination run riot. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the players selected must make your heart sing.