Coronavirus: World Rugby postpones July internationals

England were due to play two Tests against Japan

World Rugby has postponed all of July's international matches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It means England's two-Test series against Japan, Wales and Ireland's tours of New Zealand and Australia respectively, and Scotland's series in South Africa are off.

England were due to face the Brave Blossoms on July 4 and 11 in Oita and Kobe but that was shelved following discussions between rugby's governing body, the RFU and Japan Rugby Football Union.

"While we are of course disappointed to have our two Test matches against Japan postponed, it's the correct decision under the current circumstances," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

"I hope all Japanese and English rugby fans are keeping safe and well and we look forward to being back on a rugby pitch and back in Japan in the future."

Last month RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney suggested England move to their Japan tour to October.

0:30 Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend hopes the November internationals can still go ahead Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend hopes the November internationals can still go ahead

Wales were also scheduled to face Japan in Shizuoka before travelling to New Zealand for two Tests against the All Blacks.

Scotland were headed to South Africa to face the world champions in a two-Test series before playing New Zealand in Dunedin, with Ireland due in Australia for two matches with the Wallabies.

France's series against Argentina is also off, along with Italy's games against Canada, United States and Argentina.

World Rugby says "all parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and International Rugby Players, will be involved in the continued evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned calendar for the remainder of the year.

"All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby."