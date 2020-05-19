Finn Russell joins us on the Will Greenwood podcast

This week on the Will Greenwood podcast, Will and Rupert Cox are joined by Scotland playmaker Finn Russell.

Russell was omitted from Scotland's Six Nations squad after "breaching team protocol" ahead of their tournament opener against Ireland.

The Racing 92 fly-half later criticised Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, but the pair appear to have patched up their relationship during the coronavirus-enforced suspension of action, with Townsend confirming that Russell would be available for selection again.

Russell talks about his relationship with Townsend and believes that ultimately the incident will help their relationship in the long term.

With 49 Scotland caps to his name already, the 27-year-old is looking forward to putting the Scottish tracksuit back on and getting back involved with the team.

The former Glasgow Warriors star signed for Racing 92 in 2018 and talks about the 'Galacticos' at the club as well as the team culture.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!